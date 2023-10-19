Bad Bunny Announces His ‘Most Wanted’ Tour For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny, the King of Latin Trap, announced plans for a major North American tour in the Spring of 2024.
Bad Bunny’s 2024 “Most Wanted” tour kicks off at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 21st and concludes with a trio of performances at the Kaseya Center in Miami from May 24-26.
Along the way, he will perform in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago, among others.
For the tour, Bad Bunny will explore the full range of his artistic expression, so parental discretion is advised for younger fans.
The news of the new tour follows the release of Bad Bunny’s latest album, “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” which became the most streamed in 2023 on Spotify in just one day. So far, the album has accumulated more than 900 million streams, propelled by its lead track, Monaco, which landed at #1 in 16 countries on Spotify.
Fans will need to register ahead of time to acquire tickets, with registration open now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET.
BAD BUNNY 2024 MOST WANTED TOUR DATES
21-Feb – WED – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
23-Feb – FRI – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
24-Feb – SAT – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
27-Feb – TUE – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
28-Feb – WED – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
1-Mar – FRI – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
2-Mar – SAT – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
5-Mar – TUE – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
7-Mar – THU – Portland, OR – Moda Center
9-Mar – SAT – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
13-Mar – WED – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
14-Mar – THU – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
15-Mar – FRI – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
20-Mar – WED – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
23-Mar – SAT – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
26-Mar – TUE – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
28-Mar – THU – Chicago, IL – United Center
29-Mar – FRI – Chicago, IL – United Center
30-Mar – SAT – Chicago, IL – United Center
4-Apr – THU – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena
6-Apr – SAT – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
9-Apr – TUE – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
11-Apr – THU – New York, NY – Barclays Center
12-Apr – FRI – New York, NY – Barclays Center
13-Apr – SAT – New York, NY – Barclays Center
17-Apr – WED – Boston, MA – TD Garden
19-Apr – FRI – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
20-Apr – SAT – Hartford, CT – XL Center
22-Apr – MON – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
24-Apr – WED – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
26-Apr – FRI – Austin, TX – Moody Center
27-Apr – SAT – Austin, TX – Moody Center
30-Apr – TUE – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
1-May – WED – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
3-May – FRI – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
4-May – SAT – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
7-May – TUE – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
10-May – FRI – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
11-May – SAT – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
14-May – TUE – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
15-May – WED – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
17-May – FRI – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
18-May – SAT – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
21-May – TUE – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
24-May – FRI – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
25-May – SAT – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
26-May – SUN – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center