Bad Bunny Announces His ‘Most Wanted’ Tour For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny, the King of Latin Trap, announced plans for a major North American tour in the Spring of 2024.

Bad Bunny’s 2024 “Most Wanted” tour kicks off at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 21st and concludes with a trio of performances at the Kaseya Center in Miami from May 24-26.

Along the way, he will perform in major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago, among others.

For the tour, Bad Bunny will explore the full range of his artistic expression, so parental discretion is advised for younger fans.

The news of the new tour follows the release of Bad Bunny’s latest album, “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” which became the most streamed in 2023 on Spotify in just one day. So far, the album has accumulated more than 900 million streams, propelled by its lead track, Monaco, which landed at #1 in 16 countries on Spotify.

Fans will need to register ahead of time to acquire tickets, with registration open now until Sunday, October 22 at 11:59 PM ET.

BAD BUNNY 2024 MOST WANTED TOUR DATES

21-Feb – WED – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

23-Feb – FRI – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

24-Feb – SAT – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

27-Feb – TUE – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

28-Feb – WED – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

1-Mar – FRI – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

2-Mar – SAT – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

5-Mar – TUE – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

7-Mar – THU – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9-Mar – SAT – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

13-Mar – WED – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

14-Mar – THU – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

15-Mar – FRI – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

20-Mar – WED – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23-Mar – SAT – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

26-Mar – TUE – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

28-Mar – THU – Chicago, IL – United Center

29-Mar – FRI – Chicago, IL – United Center

30-Mar – SAT – Chicago, IL – United Center

4-Apr – THU – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

6-Apr – SAT – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9-Apr – TUE – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

11-Apr – THU – New York, NY – Barclays Center

12-Apr – FRI – New York, NY – Barclays Center

13-Apr – SAT – New York, NY – Barclays Center

17-Apr – WED – Boston, MA – TD Garden

19-Apr – FRI – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

20-Apr – SAT – Hartford, CT – XL Center

22-Apr – MON – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

24-Apr – WED – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

26-Apr – FRI – Austin, TX – Moody Center

27-Apr – SAT – Austin, TX – Moody Center

30-Apr – TUE – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

1-May – WED – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3-May – FRI – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

4-May – SAT – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

7-May – TUE – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10-May – FRI – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11-May – SAT – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

14-May – TUE – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

15-May – WED – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

17-May – FRI – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

18-May – SAT – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

21-May – TUE – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

24-May – FRI – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

25-May – SAT – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

26-May – SUN – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center