CIMA and ADISQ Partner With Soproq To From A New Pan-Canadian Collection Society For The Indie Sector

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — CIMA and ADISQ, two Canadian trade organizations serving the independent music sector, announced they are joining forces with Canadian royalty collection society Soproq to build a pan-Canadian collection society for independent music companies and artists.

This new collective partnership will be open to all Canadian-owned companies and artists performing in English, French, Indigenous, and other languages.

Under the terms of the partnership, CIMA will migrate its catalogs to Soproq, while offering its customer service to Soproq’s existing clients.

In the months ahead, CIMA will introduce this new initiative to its members and the broader Canadian-owned sector and during the next year.

Additionally, CIMA and ADISQ will work with Soproq’s board to develop and implement a new governance structure that reflects the pan-Canadian nature of the new collective.

“We are thrilled to welcome CIMA as part of this collective initiative,” says Eve Paré, Executive Director of ADISQ. “When ADISQ founded Soproq 32 years ago, it established an independent solution tailored to meet the interests of its members, I am confident that this new alliance, bringing CIMA and ADISQ together with Soproq, can only strengthen the position of the independent sector in Canada regarding collective management.”

“This is an exciting moment for CIMA members and the entire Canadian-owned music sector,” says Andrew Cash, President and CEO of CIMA. “Joining forces with ADISQ and Soproq in this way strengthens the infrastructure that is crucial for Canadian-owned music companies and artists to build long-term, sustainable businesses and careers on the world stage.”

“Working with CIMA is already bearing fruit,” says Mark Lazare, President of Soproq’s Board of Directors. “Not only has it made it possible to sign some of the biggest independent record labels in Canada outside of Quebec, it offers the potential for greater expansion in the coming months and will contribute to keeping administration fees as low as possible, without compromising the quality of service, which remains the essence of the organization and the guiding principles of the entire team.”