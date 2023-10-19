The 36th Annual ILMC Conference Set For London From February 27-March 1

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the 36th annual International Live Music Conferences shared some details of the event, which is scheduled to return to London from February 27 through March 1st.

The three-day conference will welcome more than 1,400 music industry professionals from over 50 countries to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London and for 2024, the conference will adopt a space exploration theme.

“Over 2,000 professionals now attend an ILMC event during the conference week,” says ILMC head Greg Parmley, “And with more meeting space than ever, an expanded schedule of events, and such fantastic support from our stellar industry partners, ILMC 2024 looks like it will be truly out of this world!”

Partners for ILMC 2024 include Co-op Live, Manchester’s new arena, which is slated to open its doors to the public for the first time in April 2024.

“We’re over the moon to be supporting this year’s ILMC. We are putting the finishing touches on Co-op Live as we speak, locking in a series of incredible shows including multi-night and exclusives, and invite you to join us for lift-off in a few weeks’ time,” said Gary Roden, Executive Director and General Manager, Co-op Live.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have also signed on as platinum partners for ILMC 36, while principal supporters for the conference next year include ASM Global and CTS Eventim, and silver partners AXS, DEAG, and Showsec.

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster are delighted to once again sponsor ILMC where in-depth discussions and the evening socials bring us all together. We are proud to continue to promote the industry and it is always an important opportunity early in the year for the business. We look forward to seeing everyone,” stated John Reid, president EMEA at Live Nation.

ASM Global will also continue to support ILMC’s Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, which provides complimentary conference passes and mentoring opportunities to 30 young music professionals.

Full information about ILMC 2024, The Arthur Awards, Futures Forum, London Calling and the new Touring Entertainment LIVE day is at 36.ilmc.com.