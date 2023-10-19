Drummer extraordinaire Keith Carlock has been Steely Dan’s man on the skins for decades. Hear the story of how he made it from Mississippi to the big time!
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/keith-carlock-126132916/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/keith-carlock/id1316200737?i=1000631849077
https://open.spotify.com/episode/10goUTMOozAEotFCgbAfGA?si=c-yudidNQZ6QvDpqUQVIIQ
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/475e0f43-391f-4260-a31d-66fd0a18488a/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-keith-carlock