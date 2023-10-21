British Musician Yungblud Signs With Creative Artists Agency (CAA) For Worldwide Representation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – British singer, songwriter and musician Yungblud – born Dominic Richard Harrison – has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for worldwide representation following his 2023 world tour. He was formerly represented by United Talent Agency (UTA) for North and South America.

The pink socks-wearing singer began his musical career with a 2018 self-titled EP (extended play) which led up to his 2019 debut LP (long play) titled 21st Century Liability and the following EP The Underrated Youth – marking his first appearance on the Billboard 200 chart.

Since that time, Yungblud has had 12 singles hit the Hot Rock and Alternative Airplay chart including the top 10 hits “Original Me” at No. 7, “11 Minutes” with Halsey, “I Think I am Okay” with Machine Gun Kelly and “Tongue Tied”, which peaked at No. 3 according to Billboard Pro. In addition, 2020’s Weird and 2022’s Yungblud also charted on the Billboard 200. He released “Lowlife” and “HATED” in 2023 with the rumor of new music coming in 2024.

CAA reports that Yungblud has amassed a combined social media following of more than 15 million and has over 3 billion streams worldwide. Upon checking his Spotify account, he has more than 6 million monthly listeners.

Yungblud is managed by Tommas Arnby, Ed Juniper and Adam Wood at Special Projects Music Co. His attorney is Liv Lyons at Lee and Thompson, as reported by Billboard Pro.