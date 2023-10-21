‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ Residency Extended

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Following overwhelming fan demand after the opening shows of the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency, Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation (LN) have announced additional dates for January and February 2024.

The additional dates are January 26-27, 31 and February 2-3, 7-9, 10-15 and 17-18.

U2’s first live outing in four years, Sphere, will be the only place fans can see this show, now with 36 total dates running through February. Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton will again be joined onstage by Bram van den Berg, sitting in on drums for Larry Mullen Jr.

All U2.com paid subscribers can submit a ticket request for the eleven (11) newly added shows, even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates. The general on-sale begins next Wednesday (October 25) at 11 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.

At each performance, 50 tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be made available for purchase, benefitting (RED), the organization Bono and Bobby Shriver founded in 2006 to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive.

VIP and Hotel packages for all announced shows will be available through Vibee at U2.Vibee.com. The range of elevated hospitality packages may include premium concert seating; hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere; priority entry into the Zoo Station Fan Portal, an immersive, cutting-edge installation and pop-up shop at The Venetian; limited edition U2 memorabilia; nightclub access; bespoke concierge service and more.

Dates for U2 at Sphere:

October 21, 25, 27, and 28

November 1, 3, and 4

December 1, 2, 6, 8, 13, 15, and 16

January 26, 27, and 31

February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17, and 18