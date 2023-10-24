The War & Treaty & Virginia Prater Form New Company, Strong World Management

October 24, 2023- NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The War and Treaty, comprised of husband-and-wife duo Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., have formed a new Management Company, Strong World Management, along with Virginia Prater of Prater Day. The company will be headquartered in Nashville, with Prater running day-to-day operations.

“Strong World Management is the hub that consolidates all aspects of The War and Treaty, assisting us in preserving our brand and innovative strategies,” said Tanya. “We are confident that this venture will bolster the financial backbone of our career and our expanding community, Hearts Town. This will also guide us in our journey as country singers in a way that may be unfamiliar to the traditional country music scene. We are presented with a chance to create something extraordinary through our collaborations with our record label Mercury Nashville, Concord Publishing, and our booking agency UTA.”

“We are in the midst of an exhilarating era in Country Music, and we are thrilled to play a significant role in the ongoing transformations. The expertise and years of industry experience Virginia Prater brings to the table is exciting. She was our first agent, and I’m happy to partner with her again as our full-time lead manager. It is crucial as we strive to expand our company and grow our roster,” said Michael.

“I was fortunate enough to sign Michael and Tanya at the beginning of their career. I am extremely proud of what they have accomplished over the years, and their star continues to rise. I am very excited to start this new chapter in my career with them and very much look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together,” said Prater.

Prater, who founded Prater Day in 2011, has continued to expand the company roster and profile along with partners Chris Rusk, Curtis Geren and Adrienne Crisp. Prater has been an agent for over 20 years and has worked with diverse clients spanning all genres. Their current client roster of 45 artists includes Sam Bush, The Black Opry, Sunny War, Buffalo Nichols and Lola Kirke, to name a few.

The War And Treaty has emerged as one of American music’s most electrifying new acts. Earning respect, they’ve gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators and have been recognized by the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association as 2022 Duo/Group of the Year. The duo has dominated stages across the globe while headlining their shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends: Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle, and Van Morrison, among them.

The War and Treaty will be the flagship client of the new company, but the partnership will expand operations to include additional management clients in the future. You can learn more information on Strong World Management at www.strongworldmanagement.com.