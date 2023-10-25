Actor Richard Roundtree, Dead At 81

LOS ANGELES Richard Roundtree, an actor best known for his role as John Shaft, one of America’s first black cinematic action heroes, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 81.

His manager, Patrick McMinn, told the New York Times that the cause of death was pancreatic cancer, which Roundtree was diagnosed with this summer.

Roundtree, who was born in New York in 1942 (some sources say 1937) attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, but dropped out to pursue a career in acting.

His initial gigs included modeling and commercials, including for products such as Salem Cigarettes. In 1967, he joined the Negro Ensemble Company and was cast in productions such as The Great White Hope and the Mau Mau Room.

His big break came in 1971 when he was cast as the private detective John Shaft in the blaxploitation film “Shaft.” The film, now a cult classic, was adapted from Ernest Tidyman’s novels by Tidyman and screenwriter John D. F. Black and featured music from Isaac Hayes.

The success of “Shaft” led to multiple sequels, including “Shaft’s Big Score!” (1972) and “Shaft in Africa” (1973).

Roundtree’s other roles included Incheon (1981) opposite Laurence Olivier and Ben Gazzara; and playing the slave “Sam Bennett” in the television adaption of Alex Haley’s novel “Roots” in 1977.

He was also a prolific television actor, with roles in shows such as Being Mary Jane, The Closer, and Heroes, among others.

Roundtree married Mary Jane Grant in 1963 and the couple had two children before divorcing in 1973. In 1980, he married Karen M. Cierna. They had three children and divorced in 1998.

According to the New York Times, Roundtree is survived by four daughters, Kelli, Nicole, Tayler and Morgan; a son, John; and at least one grandchild.