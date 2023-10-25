Warner Chappell UK Renews Deal With Transgressive Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music UK and Transgressive Publishing extended a partnership that has resulted in the signing of multiple significant artists over the past 17 years.

Those artists include the Foals, who just signed a new deal with Transgressive that covers their catalog, side project, and future recordings, and Hotwax, who NME recently described as “Britain’s next great guitar band.”

Other recent signings at Transgressive include Black Country, New Road, who made waves at Glastonbury this summer and are currently on the road with a sold out tour.

Transgressive was founded as a record label in 2004 with the subsequent launch of Transgressive Publishing as a joint venture with Warner Chappell Music in December 2005 and then Transgressive Management following in 2006. The company was originally founded by Tim Dellow and Toby L, with third partner Lilas Bourboulon joining shortly afterwards.

“It’s been over 17 years since we first started collaborating with Warner Chappell and we couldn’t be more delighted to extend the partnership. It can often prove rare to find creative and cultural alignment in the music industry, but for almost two decades we’ve found not just common ground but excellent results alongside the worldwide team of Warner Chappell since the formation of Transgressive Publishing,” stated Transgressive co-founder Toby L.

“I’m so pleased that Tim, Toby, and Lilas want to continue our partnership. They’ve got great music instincts and are always huge fun to work with. I look forward to celebrating many more successes with them!” added Shani Gonzales, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music UK.