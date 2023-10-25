John Kapek, Marc Jordan, and Snow Among The Performers Announced For The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Event

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the performers who will appear during the induction ceremony for the class of 2023 when it takes place at Toronto’s Glenn Gould Studio on November 1st.

Announced performers include 2023 songwriter nominee Marc Jordan who will perform Tears of Hercules, written for Rod Stewart, joined by Grammy and Academy Award-nominated songwriter, composer, producer, pianist, and recording artist Stephan Moccio.

John Kapek will perform Blame it On Me, originally recorded by Bonnie Raitt; while up-and-coming R&B star LORKE will perform Promises, written by Capek for Amanda Marshall.

Canadian rapper Snow will be on hand to perform his hit “Informer” marking the song’s 30th anniversary while King Lou (Louie Robinson) and Capital Q (Frank Allert) of the Dream Warriors will reunite to perform the hit My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style, with JUNO-winning rapper TOBi.

Other performers for the night include Alan Frew, Jesse Gold, Zoe Sky Jordan, Ezra Jordan, Luna Ella, Cameron Phillip, and Sam Casey.

Performers will be backed by the CSHOF’s house band led by musical director Lou Pomanti.

The gala evening will be hosted by TV personality Sonia Benezra.