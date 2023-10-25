Heather Hawke Promoted To Senior Director Of Publicity At Reybee

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Full-service publicity firm Reybee Inc. announced the promotion of Heather Hawke to the role of Senior Director of Publicity.

Hawke, who has been with the company for five years, previously served as a publicist at the firm. During her tenure with the agency, she works with a roster that includes established artists such as Engelbert Humperdinck, The Church, The Alarm, impactful trailblazers including The Dandy Warhols, Pansy Division, Yellowcard, along with up-and-comers such as Best Ex, Laye, and Bluphoria.

“I’m so thrilled to continue championing musicians and the media who we work with in an even greater capacity at Reybee. It has been an incredible journey working at the company alongside such passionate colleagues and some incredible emerging musicians and legacy acts, and I can’t wait to jump in with renewed vigor. When Rey founded the company, it was on a mission of exploring narratives that not only make great press stories but return the spotlight onto the artists themselves, which as a publicist speaks to me: The idea that we shapeshift artist campaigns from the ground up, creating solid foundations to build up and expand an artist’s profile in every direction possible, and then looks ahead to their next steps, is a driving force for me. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey, and I am eager to continue working together,” Hawke said of her promotion.

Hawke came to publicity after toiling in editorial, first joining the staff of an online magazine in 2011. She went on to found Decorated Youth Magazine and worked as an independent photographer, landing gigs for clients such as Warner Bros. Records, Interscope Records, The FADER, Rolling Stone, and InStyle.com.

She moved into PR in 2016 when she joined a small boutique firm and later transitioned to Reybee in 2018.

“I can’t say enough about Heather,” says Rey Roldan, president/founder of Reybee, Inc. “I often talk about a ‘spark’ that alerts me when I encounter someone who I need to keep my eye on, whether it’s an artist, a journalist or a person in the industry who I think will take the ball and run with it. Heather not only had that spark, but also had the whole book of matches. Ever since she joined my company, I’ve been hard-pressed to find anyone who out-thinks, out-shines or out-hustles Heather. She’s the best in class and provides a tremendous service to our clients across a broad array of creative opportunities. Plus, she gives me a run for the money and challenges me every day to re-think and re-learn some of my old-seated, old school music industry habits. She scares me.”

“Over the course of the past four years, I’ve worked with Heather on many releases. She is consistently creative, graceful, responsive and enhances every project. I’m thrilled to hear the news of her promotion. Congratulations Heather,” added Elliot Jacobson, founder of Oracle Artists.