Report; Roger Field Steps Down At Live Nation APAC

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s Asia Pacific regional office is undergoing a leadership shakeup after President Roger Field announced plans to step away from the company, effective immediately.

According to The Music Network, Field announced his exit in a memo to staff, with Alex Klos to take over as COO for Australia and New Zealand, in addition to his role as CFO for the APAC region.

Field, who is based in Melbourne, joined Live Nation in 2010 after the company’s regional office was launched. He initially held the role of VP of Promotions but was upped to Chief Operating Officer of Australia and New Zealand in 2012.

In 2017, he was upped to CEO of Australia and New Zealand before he was again promoted to CEO of the APAC region in September 2020.

Live Nation’s upcoming tours in the region include Queens of the Stone Age, Jonas Brothers, Twice, and Dawn French.