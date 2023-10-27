Longtime Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist Jeff Schroeder Exits The Band

(CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Schroeder, longtime guitarist for the alternative rock group The Smashing Pumpkins, announced his exit from the band.

Schroeder has been a part of the Smashing Pumpkins since 2007 when they reunited after a hiatus for much of the early aughts. Schroeder stepped in for founding guitarist James Iha, who declined to rejoin the The Pumpkins after they regrouped.

Apart from founding member Billy Corgan, Schroeder was the longest-serving member of the Smashing Pumpkins.

In a statement posted to the group’s social media, Schroeder said:

“It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007, I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player.”

“Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions of my life. The incredible amount of memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify.”

“Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you, I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening – Jeff Schroeder.”

His fellow bandmates shared a post of their own, thanking him for his tenure with the group.

“We thank Jeff for his ceaseless dedication to the band and our feat fans. Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is and being there for SP In the good times and the tough times too. With love – William, Jimmy, and James.”