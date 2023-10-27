CIMA Elects Its Board Of Directors For The 2023-2026 Term

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Independent Music Association held its annual Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Offworld Bar in Toronto on Thursday, as the organization voted on CIMA’s board of directors for the 2023-2026 term.

New directors joining the board for 2023 include Amanda Rheaume (Ishkode Records); Gourmet Délice (Bonsound); Meagan Davidson (Tiny Kingdom Music); Susan de Cartier (Starfish Entertainment); Daniel Turcotte (Monstercat) Shauna de Cartier (Six Shooter Records); Sandy Pandya (ArtHaus Music/Pandyamonium); Kieran Roy (Arts & Crafts Productions Inc.); Kesi Smyth (604 Records) and Iain Taylor (Cadence Music Group).

The new additions will be joining incumbents Tim Potocic (Sonic Unyon Records), David Cox (CLK Creative Works), Gord Dimitrieff (Aporia Records), Simon Mortimer-Lamb (Nettwerk Music Group Inc) and Justin West (Secret City Music Inc), who were all re-elected to new 3-year terms.

The meeting kicked off with a performance by Toronto R&B and hip-hop duo TRP.P, followed by an address from CIMA’s President Andrew Cash, who provided updates on the latest challenges facing the industry and what steps CIMA is taking to address those issues.

“CIMA has worked hard to build a suite of new benefits, services and partnerships to help our music companies and artists make it on the global stage,” says Cash. “It has been an incredible year of growth and as we continue our advocacy work in Canada and internationally, I’d like to thank our members, our board and our sponsors for their constant support. Together we are stronger.”

Additionally, board chair Tim Potocic highlighted some of CIMA’s signal achievements in 2023, including new initiatives and partnerships, as well as the inaugural Make It Music conference.

“CIMA has emerged from the pandemic with incredible export programs and a host of domestic incentives for its membership. CIMA’s unwavering lobbying for the independent community continues to foster a strong voice in the government that supports our membership and advocates for a strong music business. We are the strongest voice for the music community,” says Potocic.

In the coming weeks, CIMA’s newly elected Board will announce the appointment of two additional directors who will each serve a one-year term. The new appointments are intended to address imbalances in the organization’s leadership to help it reflect the ethnic, gender, and cultural diversity of the industry.