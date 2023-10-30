Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hardy To Headline Pepsi’s Rock The South Festival For 2024

CULLMAN, Ala. (CelebrityAccess) — Country music heavyweights Eric Church, Jelly Roll, and Hardy have been announced as headliners for the 2024 return of Pepsi’s Rock The South music festival.

The three-day event will take place at York Farms in Cullman, Alabama, from July 18-20, 2024.

Other artists announced for the event include viral sensation Oliver Anthony, Parker McCollum, Warren Zeiders, Big & Rich Ft. Gretchen Wilson, Priscilla Block, Flatland Calvary, Nate Smith, Nelly, Wyatt Flores, Kidd G, Treaty Oak Revival, and Dee Jay Silver, among others.

“Crafting the lineup for Pepsi® Rock the South 2024 has been an incredible journey. We’ve listened to our fans and aimed for the stars,” said Premier Productions‘ Shane Quick, Partner of Pepsi Rock the South. “This year, we’ve brought together an amazing lineup of artists that truly reflects what our fans want to ensure they have an unforgettable three days. We have so many great things in store for Rock the South 2024.”

According to the event’s producers, the festival site has been expanded by almost 50% for 2024, including significant investment in the farm’s camping facilities, as well as the addition of the Honky Tonk Hideaway, a large-scale air-conditioned Nashville Broadway Experience outfitted with an acoustic stage, line-dancing lessons, and other country-themed activities.

As with past years, the festival will continue to support the local community and to date, the event has raised more than $1,000,000 for area charities, Bethsaida Volunteer Fire Dept, Brook’s Place, Cullman Agriplex, Cullman Caring for Kids, Cullman County Imagination Library, Cullman VFW, Curt’s Closet, Good Samaritan Clinic, Les Dames, Restoring Women Outreach, Sisters United Recovery and The Link of Cullman County.

FULL LINEUP:

Eric Church

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Oliver Anthony

Warren Zeiders

Nelly

Big & Rich Ft. Gretchen Wilson

Priscilla Block

Flatland Cavalry

Nate Smith

Wyatt Flores

Treaty Oak Revival

Kidd G

Gavin Adcock

Alana Springsteen

Dee Jay Silver