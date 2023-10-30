Indy’s TCU Amphitheater Renamed Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — The venue formerly known as TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park has officially been renamed as Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park after naming rights sponsor Teachers Credit Union changed their name to Everwise Credit Union.

“There has been such excitement around our name change and we’re thrilled this incredible venue is now the Everwise Amphitheater,” said Angie Dvorak, chief marketing + growth officer at Everwise. “The amphitheater is the premier music destination in downtown Indianapolis, and it serves as an ideal place to connect with our members and the community. We’re pleased to serve as the title sponsor and to be a part of this world-class facility.”

The amphitheater, which opened as a temporary 7,500-seat concert space in 2004, was originally known as the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn. The temporary amphitheater closed in 2019 for a planned upgrade to a permanent facility featuring 3,000 permanent seats and a general admission lawn area for 4,50o, with construction on TCU Amphitheater completed in 2021.

Shows in the works for the shed’s 2024 season include Dustin Lynch, Parker McCollum, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Jordan Davis, among others.