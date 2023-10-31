Jen Conger And Erica Rosa Become Co-Owners At Nashville-Based Business Management Firm FBMM

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment business management firm FBMM announced that longtime employees and managers Jen Conger and Erica Rosa have become co-owners of the business.

“Jen and Erica have been key members of FBMM’s leadership for years, and each of the other owners and I are proud to have them step into this circle,” said Duane Clark, co-owner, president and chairman of FBMM. “Erica and Jen have carved their own unique paths at FBMM and have earned the trust and respect of our clients and our employees.”

Conger, a veteran business manager, oversees more than $90 million in revenue each year on behalf of her clients. She is known for her capabilities in royalty analysis, domestic and international touring, sponsorship and endorsement deal negotiations, commercial insurance, and estate planning

She was the first female associate business manager in the firm’s history and was named a business manager at the company five years later.

“As someone who did not initially set out to work in the music industry, I am incredibly thankful to FBMM and the owners who saw something in me,” Conger said. “That opportunity allowed me to develop my skill set, work hard and get where I am today. I am also honored to be on this new journey alongside Erica, who has blazed her own trail at FBMM and in the industry.”

Rosa, who was the company’s first fully time royalty employee and was promoted to vice president of Royalties and Contract Compliance in 2021. In her current billet at FBMM, Rosa played pivotal roles in multiple eight- and nine-figure catalog sales and has overseen unpaid royalty recoveries and prevention of loss revenue in excess of $200 million.

She is also a respected royalty expert who regularly presents at panels and provides insight to industry trade articles related to royalties and contract compliance.

“I am grateful to the owners for giving me the entrepreneurial freedom and trust to dream big on what the Royalties and Contract Compliance division at FBMM could and should be,” Rosa said. “I’m proud of how the division has grown and the way my team truly works in lockstep with each artist’s team. Now, as an owner, I am enthusiastic to continue the forward-facing relationships we’ve built in a role that is typically very behind-the-scenes.”