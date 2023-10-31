Live Nation Responds To Sen. Klobuchar’s All-In Ticket Pricing Concerns

(Hypebot) — Last week, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino over concerns that the concert giant and its ticketing arm Ticketmaster were not moving fast enough to implement promised “all-in” ticket pricing reform.

Under “all-in” pricing, the purchaser knows the total cost of a ticket, including all fees, at the beginning of the buying process.

Now Rapino has answered, saying that Live Nation has done all that it can with the venues that it controls and calling on Congress to take action to force others to do the same.

“We agree with Senator Klobuchar that all-in pricing should be a national mandate,” he wrote. “We’re doing what we can to lead, but we need Congress to push strong all-in legislation forward.”

Here is the full text of the letter (click on it to enlarge).

Bruce Houghton