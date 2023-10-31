John Mellencamp Expands His Live and In Person To 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp confirmed a new round of North American dates for 2024.
Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person 2024” will hit 27 cities across North America next year, starting at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York on March 8th and continuing through April 23rd when Mellencamp performs at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah, Georgia.
Presented by longtime promoter, AEG Presents, the tour will also hit markets such as Newark, NJ, Hartford, CT, Birmingham, AL, Green Bay WI, Washington, DC. and more.
For the tour, Mellencamp will perform songs from his latest LP, Orpheus Descending, which dropped in June via Republic Records. Produced at his own Belmont Mall Studio, the album is Mellencamp’s 25th studio album and includes standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” which focus on social issues that are important to John.
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 3rd at 10 AM local time.
JOHN MELLENCAMP LIVE AND IN PERSON 2024 TOUR
March 8—Rochester, NY—West Herr Auditorium Theatre
March 10—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center
March 11—Worcester, MA—The Hanover Theatre
March 13—Hartford, CT—The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts
March 14—Schenectady, NY—Proctor’s Theatre
March 16—Erie, PA—Warner Theatre
March 17—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater and Great Hall
March 19—East Lansing, MI—Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center
March 20—Richmond, KY—EKU Center for the Arts
March 22—Muncie, IN—Emens Auditorium
March 23—Springfield, IL—Sangamon Auditorium
March 25—Green Bay, WI—Weidner Center
March 26—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts
March 27—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center
April 4—Duluth, MN—DECC Symphony Hall
April 5—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center
April 7—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater
April 9—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts
April 10—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Hall
April 12—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall
April 14—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
April 15—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 17—Fayetteville, NC—Crown Theatre
April 18—Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
April 20—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium
April 21—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall Theatre
April 23—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre