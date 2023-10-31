John Mellencamp Expands His Live and In Person To 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp confirmed a new round of North American dates for 2024.

Mellencamp’s “Live and In Person 2024” will hit 27 cities across North America next year, starting at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York on March 8th and continuing through April 23rd when Mellencamp performs at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah, Georgia.

Presented by longtime promoter, AEG Presents, the tour will also hit markets such as Newark, NJ, Hartford, CT, Birmingham, AL, Green Bay WI, Washington, DC. and more.

For the tour, Mellencamp will perform songs from his latest LP, Orpheus Descending, which dropped in June via Republic Records. Produced at his own Belmont Mall Studio, the album is Mellencamp’s 25th studio album and includes standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” which focus on social issues that are important to John.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, November 3rd at 10 AM local time.

JOHN MELLENCAMP LIVE AND IN PERSON 2024 TOUR

March 8—Rochester, NY—West Herr Auditorium Theatre

March 10—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 11—Worcester, MA—The Hanover Theatre

March 13—Hartford, CT—The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

March 14—Schenectady, NY—Proctor’s Theatre

March 16—Erie, PA—Warner Theatre

March 17—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater and Great Hall

March 19—East Lansing, MI—Cobb Great Hall at Wharton Center

March 20—Richmond, KY—EKU Center for the Arts

March 22—Muncie, IN—Emens Auditorium

March 23—Springfield, IL—Sangamon Auditorium

March 25—Green Bay, WI—Weidner Center

March 26—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts

March 27—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center

April 4—Duluth, MN—DECC Symphony Hall

April 5—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center

April 7—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater

April 9—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts

April 10—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Hall

April 12—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall

April 14—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 15—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 17—Fayetteville, NC—Crown Theatre

April 18—Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

April 20—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium

April 21—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall Theatre

April 23—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre