Huey Lewis Musical ‘The Heart Of Rock And Roll’ Heading To Broadway

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Huey Lewis and the News musical The Heart of Rock and Roll is set to make its Broadway debut at the James Earl Jones Theatre, with previews beginning March 29, 2024.

Producers Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan announced the opening date via numerous media outlets today (November 1).

The new musical includes such Lewis hits as “The Power of Love,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” “Stuck With You,” “Hip To Be Square,” “Do You Believe In Love,” and “This Is It.”

Featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and a story by Abrams and Mitchell, the production is directed by Gordon Greenberg, with choreography by Lorin Latarro. It has music supervision, arrangement and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.

The musical follows a rock singer who has put his guitar in its case for a stable job within corporate America. He’s on the verge of getting everything he wants (the girl and closing the ultimate business deal) If he doesn’t rock the boat by reuniting with his band for another shot at rock and roll greatness.

The synopsis via the official website states: “A raucous rom-com wrapped in pure musical joy, The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of thirty-somethings who know exactly what they want from life—until they find each other. It’s going to take The Power of Love — and a little help from their friends — to show them the way. Jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Working for a Living,” “Stuck with You,” and “If This Is It,” this shamelessly fun show will have you dancing in your seat (and all the way home). Don’t miss Broadway’s newest feel-great musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll, where it’s Hip to be Square.”

Opening night for the new show is set for April 22, 2024.