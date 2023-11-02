Green Day Announces 2024 Stadium Run; The Saviors Tour With The Linda Lindas, The Smashing Pumpkins & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool – have officially shared details on their massive 2024 global stadium tour with support from the illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK/EU.

The Saviors Tour, fueled by Monster Energy, kicks off with the European run on May 30 in Monte De Gozo, Spain and travels through France, Germany and Italy before reaching the UK, including a huge London show at the legendary Wembley Stadium on June 29.

The North American run, produced by Live Nation, begins shortly after on July 29 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC and makes 27 stops across North America in cities such as Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville and many more before wrapping up in San Diego at Petco Park on September 28.

Green Day shared, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The tour will be a larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. These albums have remained at the forefront of punk culture since their release. With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, Green Day are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, Saviors.

Green Day began dropping hints about their soon-to-be 14th studio album, Saviors, at a surprise show at Las Vegas’ Fremont Country Club, surrounded by a crowd of 800 die-hard fans. During their headline performances at When We Were Young festival, the band debuted two killer new tracks: the first single “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and the brand new “Look Ma, No Brains!,” out today.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, November 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday, November 7 to get first access to presale tickets. More pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10am local time at greenday.com

Citi is the official card of The Saviors Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 7 at 10AM local time until Thursday, November 9 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com

THE SAVIORS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

With support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

Mon Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre ^!

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only