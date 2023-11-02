OVG Announces A Major Refurb For Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre, Taps Live Nation As Booking Partner

HAMILTON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced it has reached a deal with Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG), and the City of Hamilton that will see the venue management company oversee major renovations at the FirstOntario Centre.

The $280 million renovation will transform the FirstOntario Centre into an 18,000-capacity arena with a fully modernized facade, premium seating, upgraded sound and lights, improved sightlines, expanded concourses and fully revamped clubs and suites and artist lounges.

According to OVG, the rehab will put the arena on the same footing as other venues such as Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in attracting larger shows.

Live Nation will join OVG at the FirstOntario Centre as a booking partner, bringing concerts and other live events to the City of Hamilton.

The Hamilton Arena Project refurb will be designed by designed by Brisbin Brook Beynon Architects and is part of a larger downtown revitalization initiative known as The Commons. Along with the renovations to the arena, the rehab plan will see upgrades to the adjacent convention centre, significant investments in the Art Gallery of Hamilton and concert hall facilities, as well as new residential, office, and retail space development.

Work on the project is set to begin in the Spring of 2024 and is anticipated to be completed by the Fall of 2025.

“Hamilton is already an important entertainment destination in Canada, and the city deserves a state-of-the-art venue that will attract the world’s best events to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area,” said Tim Leiweke, OVG Chairman & CEO. “We are committed to delivering a facility that will completely transform the downtown area with its accessibility, technology forward improvements and priority on sustainability. We are confident the Hamilton Arena Project will bring vitality and economic development to Hamilton.”

“This exciting redevelopment will create a world-class entertainment destination for the people of Hamilton and the entire region and contribute to the economic and cultural vibrancy of our city, said City of Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath.“OVG is an international entertainment powerhouse and their investment in Hamilton is a huge vote of confidence in our city. I’m so excited to see this transformation come to life.”

FirstOntario Concert Hall and the Hamilton Convention Centre will remain open and continue to host events during the arena’s renovation.