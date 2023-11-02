The Neal Agency Launches A Music Publishing Division

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Neal Agency, launched by veteran booking agent Austin Neal, announced it has launched a dedicated music publishing division with Palmer Anthony as its first artist client.

“I view the ultimate goal for the company truly as a place to develop artists. If we really believe in somebody from the beginning, being able to help them grow in-house, and having every opportunity to help create and build their careers from the ground up is an important aspect of hat,” shares Neal.

The new division is led by TNA’s Head of Business Development, Ryan Beuschel, who will draw on his past experience as vice president of A&R / strategy at Warner Music and the new division.

According to TNA, the new venture was launched after Palmer Anthony, who already had a booking deal with TNA, signed a co-publishing deal with Warner Chappell.

“I met Palmer because of Austin and Ryan, so it’s been really cool to watch this partnership come together and to see Palmer build his network throughout town,” stated Warner Chappell Music Nashville President & CEO, Ben Vaughn. “Palmer writes some really great songs by himself, but he also was very interested in what he could learn from those that are ahead of him, and we’re excited to open the door for new opportunities to get him in front of experienced writers and watch his career grow.”

“I started in music about five or six years ago, and I was playing shows and was writing stuff just by myself. And I kind of hit a point where I really wanted to grow and learn and I’ve always entered this country music scene as a fan first. I’m a fan of the writers, a fan of these organizations, and so it’s really easy to transition for me to want to co-write more and want to be a part of the scene. I’m still a student, and I’ll probably always be a student. But for me it’s just fun to learn,” Anthony added.