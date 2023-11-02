NITO Elects Jack Randall As Board President

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) announced its new board and officers for 2024, including Jack Randall, who was elected as President for the 2023-2024 term.

“I’m truly honored to have been elected as the President of NITO by my colleagues and peers, many of whom are fellow NITO co-founders,” said incoming NITO President Jack Randall. “Stepping into this role is both humbling and exciting, especially as I follow in the footsteps of Frank Riley, whose contributions and leadership have already had an immeasurable impact on our businesses and the global live entertainment ecosystem.”

“While I know I can never fill his shoes exactly,” continued Randall, “I am inspired and empowered by his legacy and committed to building on the solid foundation he helped create. Along with Michel Vega, Matt Yasecko, Tom Chauncey, and the rest of the NITO Board, we’re proud to continue our mission as we embark on the next chapter.”

Randall will step into the role vacated by High Road Touring’s Frank Riley, who is stepping down from his leadership role with the organization at the end of his term.

“It has been an honor and privilege to have been a part of NITO for the past three years and to have been the leader of such an innovative, thoughtful, and entrepreneurial group of agents, managers, and associates during some of the most challenging times in our industry’s history,” said outgoing NITO President Frank Riley. “I am proud to pass the baton to Jack, Michel, and folks of such quality who will lead the organization into the future.”

The other officers elected by unanimous consent for NITO’s upcoming board term include:

• Vice President: Michel Vega / Magnus Media

• Secretary: Matt Yasecko / Arrival Artists

• Treasurer: Tom Chauncey / Partisan Arts

Along with the new board officers, NITO also announced the composition for the 2023-2024 board. Current board members Scott Sokol (Pinnacle Entertainment), Dave Shapiro (Sound Talent Group), and Steve Schenck (TKO) were re-elected for new terms while Madison House’s Adam Bauer, Rainmaker’s Chris Harris, Force Media Management’s Randy Nichols, Axis Artist Management’s Nelly Neben and Sean Patrick Rhorer of Distance Management have all been elected to serve.

Existing Board members serving their second year of a two-year term are Eric Dimenstein (Ground Control), Wayne Forte (Entourage), Jon Grau (This Is Management), Bruce Houghton (Skyline), Paul Lohr(New Frontier), Fielding Logan (Q Prime), Brad Madison (Mongrel), and Mark Lourie (Madison House).

Departing from the board at the end of their terms are Frank Riley (High Road), Stormy Shepherd (Leave Home), Hank Sacks (Partisan Arts) and Ami Spishock (Fort William).

NITO is a trade group for independent booking agencies and management companies in the US, representing thousands of musicians.