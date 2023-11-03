Miranda Lambert’s ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’ With Holly Gleason Scores NAEJA Nomination

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Miranda Lambert has added New York Times best-selling author to her list of accolades with Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen. Her lifestyle and recipe book, which pays homage to multi-generational female friendships, the power of food and laughter to carry you through the hard times, is unconventional in its lane and co-written with journalist Holly Gleason – is making its mark in unprecedented ways.

Most recently, it is among the nominees for Best Book, Non-Fiction at the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards (NAEJA). It joins Jon Burlingame’s Music for Prime Time: A History of American Television Themes and Scoring, Gerrick Kennedy’s Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston, Mark Kernes’ Preachers Vs. Porn: Exposing Christianity’s War on Sexxx and Alessandra Mattanza’s Street Art Is Female in a very competitive and eclectic category.

“I knew when I started working on this book, I wanted it to be something that shared more than how many cups of flour,” Lambert says. “I was raised by such strong, smart women – my mother and her friends and my Nonny and her friends – that I wanted to celebrate them as much I wanted to make these ladies actually write down their recipes. We live in a world where it’s easy to forget how powerful having that kind of force in your life can be…

“It never occurred to me when we were writing that it was anything more than just talking about where I came from. I am so honored and surprised to be nominated for this award. I promise that the last thing on my mind when we finally finished and got it out was getting nominated for anything, let alone something like this with such an impressive group of books.”

Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, which is available at retailers and stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com.