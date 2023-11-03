St. Jude Children’s Hospital And Grammy Winning Group Take 6 Partner For Music Gives

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – St. Judy Children’s Research Hospital is proud to announce the addition of 10X Grammy award-winning group TAKE 6 to Music Gives to St. Jude’s Kids, which provides a platform for music enthusiasts to connect their passion for music to the mission of St. Jude to continue leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

TAKE 6 (Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley) will incorporate St. Jude and its mission in their shows and events, donating proceeds from ticket sales and by encouraging fans to support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.

As parents themselves, TAKE 6 greatly appreciates and admires the work of St. Jude. As part of the partnership, TAKE 6 will be featured during Music Gives audio events and will participate in the St. Jude Celebration of Hope in January 2024, which brings together music industry supporters, audio partners, media, celebrities, and content creators in support of this mission.

The partnership starts on November 4 with TAKE 6’s performance at the Duncan-Williams Performance Hall of the Germantown Performing Arts Center in Germantown, TN.