Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall Launch A Dedicated Label Imprint – Big Loud Texas

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artists Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall are teaming up with Big Loud Records to launch their own label imprint, Big Loud Texas.

Both Randall and Lambert will take an active role in signing and developing artists on the label and Randall will serve as President of A&R for the new venture, while also providing his expertise in the studio.

“As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away,” reflects Lambert. “Every time I’m back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I’m really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that. Get ready, y’all – we’re bringing even more Texas to town!”

“When I was a kid playing in bands and kicking around Texas, I knew that making music was all I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” notes Randall. “Since then, I’ve gotten to play with so many of my heroes produce legends and friends and travel all over the world… but all those roads lead right back home. I feel very blessed to share this full circle moment with one of my best pals, Miranda Lambert, and help some other dreamers chase their song around the world.”

The label will be a dedicated imprint of Big Loud Records, whose label currently includes Hardy, Morgan Wallen, Larry Fleet, Hailey Witters, and MacKenzie Porter, among others. The label also provides management and publishing services, as well as venture capital investments.