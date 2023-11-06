The CMA Reveals The Presenters For The 57th Annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country Music Association announced the slate of presenters lined up for the The 57th Annual CMA Award when the show lands in Nashville on November 8th.

Hosted by country icon Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning, the awards gala will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

Presenters announced the CMAs this year include singer/songwriter, dancer, renowned choreographer, and TV personality, Paula Abdul, Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer, Nate Bargatze, Tony award-nominated actor currently starring in the hit Broadway musical “Shucked,” Kevin Cahoon, reigning CMA Song of the Year winner and three-time nominee this year, Jordan Davis, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, singer, author and producer, Cynthia Erivo.

Other presenters announced for 2023 include multi-Platinum CMA Awards winner and Grand Ole Opry member Sara Evans, Diamond-selling artist and four-time CMA Awards winner, Brian Kelley, three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year winner, Lady A, four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner and 30-time CMA Awards nominee, Martina McBride, two-time CMA Awards nominee, Parker McCollum, Country Music hitmaker, author and Army Reserve soldier, Craig Morgan, Diamond-certified superstar and this year’s CMA Foundation Humanitarian of the Year recipient, Darius Rucker, 2023 World Series MVP, Corey Seager, “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner, two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and 12-time winner, Keith Urban, first-time CMA Awards nominee, Hailey Whitters, and multi-Platinum entertainer and Grand Ole Opry member, Chris Young.

Performers lined up to take the stage during the CMAs include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Post Malone, K. Michelle, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, The War And Treaty, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and Zac Brown Band.