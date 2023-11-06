James Corden To Star In A New Show On SiriusXM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Actor, writer, producer, and presenter James Corden is partnering with satellite broadcaster SiriusXM for the launch of a new show, This Life of Mine with James Corden.

The show, which is expected to debut in early 2024, will feature in-depth conversations with some of the world’s most influential entertainment and public figures who will talk about favorite music and movies to books and advice, as well as untold stories.

Corden has an impressive career of his own, racking up 12 Emmy Awards as a host, writer, producer, and actor and recently concluded 8 years as host of the Late Late Show, during which the series was nominated for 27 Emmys.

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM,” said James Corden. “Scott and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter. It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.

“James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late-night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business. We’re so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”