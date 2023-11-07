Taylor Freeman Named Senior Booking Manager At Outback Presents

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert and festival promoter Outback Presents announced the elevation of longtime team member Taylor Freeman to the role of Senior Booking Manager.

Freeman, who joined Outback four years ago as a Show Coordinator, had previously been serving as a booking manager, focused on comedy tours for artists such as Leanne Morgan, Taylor Tomlinson, Heather McMahan and Dusty Slay.

He began his career in the industry at WME, working in the music department before landing roles with several regional and national promoters.

“Working day to day with Taylor has been a wonderful experience,” says Outback Presents company President Michael Smardak. “He is dedicated to his family and clients. His future is so extremely bright, and he is so deserving of all the success he has achieved.”