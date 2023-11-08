Cirque du Soleil Announces Touring Production Based On Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Prominent Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil announced plans for a new touring theatrical show focused on American country music.

The new show, which has been developed in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville, will debut in Music City starting in July 2024.

The show will blend aerial acrobatics and Cirque’s unique theatrical presentation with melodies from both contemporary country artists and the genre’s legendary performers.

“Our collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our creative horizons and reach new audiences, as we delve into the vibrant world of country music entertainment.” Stéphane Lefebvre, President, and CEO of Cirque du Soleil.

“We are thrilled at the idea of joining forces with Cirque du Soleil to offer a one-of-a-kind show celebrating classic and modern country music. Cirque du Soleil is a shining example of making the impossible, possible through creativity, collaboration, and emotion. The opportunity to highlight our incredible catalog and bring the history of country music to life in a live theatrical setting, will allow our music to live on with a new generation of audiences and country music fans,” said Cindy Mabe, Chair and CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville.

Cirque du Soleil will be holding auditions for singers and multi-instrumentalists in Nashville from December 4th through December 7th.