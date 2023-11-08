Republic Records’ Wendy Goldstein To Receive MUSEXPO’s Inaugural Seymour Stein – Global A&R Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — MUSEXPO, the annual music conference and showcase, announced the debut of the Seymour Stein Global A&R Award and the inaugural recipient of the honor, Wendy Goldstein, Co-President of Republic Records.

Goldstein, one of the industry’s leading A&R execs, will be presented with the award during an A&R Worldwide gala dinner during the MUSEXPO conference in Burbank, which takes place from March 17-20, 2024.

With more than 30 years in the industry, Goldstein has overseen the careers of renowned artists such as The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Hailee Steinfeld, and many more.

She began her career as an assistant in Epic Records A&R department before moving to Geffen where she signed artists such as the Roots, Common, GZA, Mos Def, and The Bloodhound Gang.

Her career also includes roles at Priority Records/Capitol where she secured label deals with Disturbing tha Peace and oversaw projects for Snoop Dogg, Chingy, LaToya Luckett, and others.

She joined Republic Records in 2009 as an A&R consultant before moving into the role of Senior Vice President of A&R two years later.

“Wendy Goldstein’s career is a testament to her unwavering commitment to the art of A&R and her exceptional talent for identifying and developing artists who shape the music industry and impact global pop culture. Wendy’s unique abilities, instincts, and musical foresight make her truly remarkable and impactful as an A&R aficionado. She is the embodiment of the spirit of Seymour Stein’s legacy,” said Sat Bisla, President & Founder of A&R Worldwide and MUSEXPO.

The Seymour Stein – Global A&R Award was named for the late label industry legend Seymour Stein, co-founder of Sire Records and former VP of Warner. Stein helped to introduce the New Wave sound to broad audiences and signed acts such as Madonna, the Ramones, and the Talking Heads during his storied career. Stein passed away earlier this year.