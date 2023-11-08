Mötley Crüe To Headline Ottawa Bluesfest 2024

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Mötley Crüe have been announced as one of the first headliners for the upcoming edition of Ottawa Bluesfest when it makes its return in 2024.

With more than 100 million in album sales and a host of accolades that includes multiple Grammy nods and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Mötley Crüe is one of the most successful rock bands of their era.

The group was also featured in the recent hit Netflix biopic “The Dirt” based on the New York best-seller “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band” which has sold more than a million copies since it was published in 2001.

“I booked Tommy Lee at the festival when he was involved in a side-project, several years ago, and always thought it would be great to book Mötley Crüe one day. Well that day has arrived,” says Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan, “and it gives us great pleasure to have landed one of the greatest rock bands of our times.”

The 2024 edition of the Ottawa Bluesfest will take place from July 4 to 14, 2024. General on-sale for GA and VIP Club single-day passes for July 13, starts Thursday, Nov. 9th at 10 a.m.