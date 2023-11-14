Judas Priest To Bring Their ‘Invincible Shield’ To North America This Spring

WALLINGFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — The legendary British heavy metal band Judas Priest announced they are planning to cross the pond this Spring for a North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Judas Priest’s 14-date Invincible Shield Tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT and wraps at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York, on May 22.

Along the way, the tour will stop in markets such as Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC, and Minneapolis, Minn, among others.

For the tour, Judas Priest has enlisted the Swedish power metal band Sabaton for support.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17.

JUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Apr 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Apr 21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Thu Apr 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Apr 27 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Center

Sun Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River

Wed May 01 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sat May 4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

Sun May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park

Tue May 07 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Propst Arena

Thu May 09 – Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville

Sat May 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun May 12 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Center Arena

Tue May 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri May 17 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Sun May 19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue May 21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed May 22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview