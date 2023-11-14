LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Social media platform TikTok announced plans for a new app that will give the platform’s users the ability to save songs they discover in TikTok videos to the music streaming platform of their choice.

TikTok’s Add to Music App will initially be available to users in the U.S. and U.K. and will function with major music streaming platforms, including Amazon Music and Spotify.

The new feature will appear as a new ‘Add Song’ button next to a track name in the user interface that allows users to add the song to either a new, or existing playlist on their favorite music streaming platform. The music platform selected for the save will then become the default for future saves, though users can still select a different platform if they choose,

Users can also access the new feature from an artist’s Sound Detail Page, TikTok said.

“TikTok is already the world’s most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion, which helps artists connect with our global community to drive engagement with their music. Add to Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, making it easier than ever for music fans to enjoy the full-length song on the music streaming service of their choice, thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders,” said Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development.

“No matter where you are, or the moment you’re in, we want to create less work to get to the audio you love,” added Sten Garmark, Vice President and global Head of Consumer Experience at Spotify. “That means being everywhere our users are and creating seamless ways to save songs to Spotify to enjoy when and how they choose to listen.”

While the new feature will initially be available only to TikTok users in the U.S. and U.K., additional markets are expected to be announced in the coming months, the company said.