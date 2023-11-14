Veteran Talent Agent Ken DiCamillo Passes

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent executive Ken DiCamillo, a longtime agent at WME who represented some of the biggest names in modern entertainment has died.

A source close to the family told CelebrityAccess that DiCamillo had been hospitalized after suffering a serious stroke four weeks ago.

A former agent at WME’s New York office, DiCamillo represented theatrical talent, including Regis Philbin and Bill Cosby when both stars had the most watched shows on television.

He stepped away from WME during the COVID-19 pandemic to operate as an independent agent and continued to remain active in the business until the end.

He also repped high-profile musical talent such as Chuck Berry, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, among others.

After news of DiCamillo passing broke, his former colleagues shared remembrances on social media.

“Kenny was a long-time colleague who was always looked up to by all of us. We loved his efforts and sense of humor. A decent and Kind man,” stated United Center’s Shelly Schultz.

“If you knew Kenny DiCamillo, you had a friend forever. Kenny was always the BIGGEST personality and life force in any room. Kenny D. knew everybody and was on a first-name basis with Regis, Aretha, Penn & Teller, Richard Kind, Al Green, Diana Ross, and every assistant, receptionist, mail room person, and the Maitre’d at the Friars Club. Kenny had the biggest laugh, the biggest appetite, the biggest show business stories, and was always kind. Our greeting to each other was always ‘Gabbagoo!’ I will miss you,” added ASM Global’s Joe Brauner.

“Kenny D wasn’t an agent to me, we were friends first and business came second. He represented some of the biggest and most sought after names of our time and helped make Atlantic City a must play. But most importantly, Kenny D was family and his laugh was as big as his personality- this is not only a huge loss for his beautiful wife Katherine and daughter Brianna, but the loss of a generation that paved the way for how we do business today. Regis is waiting to give you a big hug. Until we all meet again,” shared Tom Cantone President Mohegan Sports & Entertainment Worldwide.

He is survived by his wife Katherine and a daughter, Brianna. Details on memorial services were not available at the time of publication.