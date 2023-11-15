MassConcerts And FunTime Presents To Bring Live Music To Buffalo’s Terminal B

BUFFALO, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The Board of Directors of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) announced that Buffalo-based Rich Entertainment Group (REG) has been awarded a multi-year management contract for the newly constructed “Terminal B” public events and concert venue.

The deal will see Rich Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation, oversee the facility for the 100,000-square-foot former cargo facility located in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor for the next seven years.

The building is currently undergoing a $12 million dollar refurb and is expected to open in the Summer of 2024 with plans to host live events throughout the summer and early fall. The structure’s existing steel frame will be retained and serve as the bones of a public plaza space which will host outdoor concerts, open air markets, sports, and other live entertainment events.

Music-industry veterans FunTime Presents and MassConcerts are partnering with REG on the Public Space Management contract to supply musical entertainment for the venue. The two live events companies are no strangers to the Buffalo scene and have previously collaborated on the promotion and management of major events on Buffalo’s waterfront, including shows by LL Cool J, The Dropkick Murphys, and the Black Keys, among others.

“We are thrilled, along with REG, to be awarded the management rights to the new Outer Harbor concert venue. We are excited at the opportunity to curate a calendar of diverse musical acts that appeals to the entire western New York community, allowing people to enjoy the beautiful Buffalo summers while taking in live music on the waterfront,” said Artie Kwitchoff of FunTime Presents.

“This has been a long Time coming. I am very excited at the chance to build on all of the two decades of outdoor entertainment we’ve been doing along the Buffalo waterfront,” added FunTime’s Donnie Kutzbach.

“Artie and Donny and I have been friends and business partners for over 20 years. I’ve been spending a lot of :me in Buffalo lately and are very excited about this project. We hope to deliver 20-25 high-quality events next summer,” said MassConcerts John Peters.