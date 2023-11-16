Legendary R&B Group, New Edition Announces Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Globally renowned and award-winning R&B group New Edition has announced its residency debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with New Edition: Las Vegas. Launching in February 2024, Ronnie (DaVoe), Bobby (Brown), Ricky (Bell), Mike (Bivins), Ralph (Tresvant) and Johnny (Gill) will bring their iconic hits, dance moves, and flair to the stage in a new and intimate show that has never been seen before.

Immediately climbing the charts with their No. 1 debut album, Candy Girl, New Edition has been in the spotlight since 1983. With several accolades solidifying their undeniable talent, such as BET’s prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” to their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, New Edition also holds the record for having the most watched biopic in music history.

“Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the Entertainment Capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph & Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.” – New Edition

• Performance Dates: Feb. 28, March 1-2, 6, 8-9 – all shows at 8 p.m.

• Price: Tickets start at $79.95 plus applicable fees via Ticketmaster.com

“We are honored to have Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas serve as the home to New Edition’s first-ever Las Vegas residency,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Encore Theater’s roster comprises legendary talents, and it only makes sense to have an iconic music group like New Edition join its ranks. We are thrilled to present a series of unforgettable performances to fans in 2024.”