Oak View Group Forms A Partnership With The Palm Springs Film Festival

PALM SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management and advisory Oak View Group announced a new partnership with the Palm Springs International Film Festival to raise the festival’s profile with potential corporate sponsors.

Oak View Group will leverage its connections to identify and develop new sponsorships for the festival, which has developed into one of the most influential film conclaves in North America.

“OVG is here to support both the people and events that are important to the residents of the Coachella Valley and it is clear that the festival is not only important but also has grown solid roots in the greater Palm Springs region for the past three-and-half decades,” said Dan Griffis, president of Global Partnerships for Oak View Group. “We are excited to partner with the Palm Springs International Film Society to assist them in cultivating new sponsorship opportunities as the festival continues to fulfill its mission to serve as a beacon for cinematic experience around the globe.”

“The impact of Oak View Group here in the Coachella Valley is strong and growing, anchored by the massive draw of Acrisure Arena, which not only serves as home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, but as a world-class performance venue which has already hosted such top artists as Sting, Peter Gabriel, The Eagles, Journey and Lizzo,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “This is a significant partnership for us with the mutual goal of bringing greater awareness to the Festival, and exposure to the greater Coachella Valley.”

The 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place from January 4-15, 2024.