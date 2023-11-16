Jimmy Kimmel Returns As Oscar Host For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and veteran late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Kimmel shared the news with fans via social media on Wednesday, with the Academy confirming Kimmel’s hosting gig on their own social channels.

I am enthused to announce that I am returning to host the #Oscars on Sunday March 10th. Please keep it between us, thanks. @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/LtF7hFMV9L — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 15, 2023

Well, I guess the secret’s out. Presenting your 96th Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back! Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Yb0PAJRA3H — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 16, 2023

2024 will mark Kimmel’s fourth time hosting the prestigious awards gala, and follows last year, which was one of the most watched Oscars in history with a reported 18.7 million viewers.

His previous gigs hosting the Oscars came in 2017 and 2018 and then again in 2023.

The 2024 Oscar Awards will take place in Los Angeles, airing live from the Dolby Theatre on March 10th.