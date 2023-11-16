Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News

Jimmy Kimmel Returns As Oscar Host For 2024

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel (ABC/Jeff Lipsky)
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
22 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and veteran late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Kimmel shared the news with fans via social media on Wednesday, with the Academy confirming Kimmel’s hosting gig on their own social channels.

2024 will mark Kimmel’s fourth time hosting the prestigious awards gala, and follows last year, which was one of the most watched Oscars in history with a reported 18.7 million viewers.

His previous gigs hosting the Oscars came in 2017 and 2018 and then again in 2023.

The 2024 Oscar Awards will take place in Los Angeles, airing live from the Dolby Theatre on March 10th.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now