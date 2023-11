The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Amy Spitalnick, CEO Of The Jewish Council For Public Affairs

Amy Spitalnick is CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs. Before that she ran Integrity First for America and quarterbacked the lawsuit against the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville. We discuss antisemitism as well as the Charlottesville lawsuit. Amy is focused on community relations between Jews and others in support of a just and equal world.

