Pitbull Extends His Publishing Deal With BMG

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Latin recording legend Armando Christian Pérez, better known professionally as Pitbull, has renewed his global publishing partnership with BMG.

The deal, which extends Pitbull’s now decade-long relationship with BMG, includes his latest Spanglish album Trackhouse, with several other music projects and future releases already in the works.

Additionally, he just returned to the road as part of the Trilogy Tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

“It’s truly an honor to continue our relationship with BMG. We are longtime partners who believe in each other. We look forward to continuing the relationship and appreciate the support over the last 10 years.” Pitbull said.

“Pitbull is an artist who transcends genres and generations. His music speaks for itself and we’re thrilled to continue building on his success with the Mr. 305 team,” added Claire Bernardin, BMG Sr. Manager A&R.