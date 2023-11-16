Jordan Josephs Joins FBMM

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville-based entertainment business management firm Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy (FBMM) announced the hire of noted business manager Jordan Josephs.

“It’s not every day that we have the opportunity to bring someone of Jordan’s caliber onto our team,” said Duane Clark, co-owner and chairman of FBMM. “We’ve been looking for the right people in the LA market who share our vision and philosophy of a collaborative environment that leads to excellence for our clients. We believe Jordan has those qualities and will help take our LA office to the next level.”

“FBMM is a world-class firm with an impeccable reputation,” Josephs added. “I’m excited to join a company that is so highly regarded in the industry. I look forward to being a part of growing our Los Angeles presence.”

In his new role at FBMM, Josephs will be based in Los Angeles and collaborate with the management company’s director of West Coast Operations, Paul Barnabee.

Josephs brings more than two decades of business management experience to his new role at FBMM and previously held senior roles at Triumph Sports Marketing and the West Coast accounting firm SingerLewak.

He is a graduate of Syracuse University with degrees in both sports management and psychology. He is a member of AthletesTouch, Trusted Advisor, and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA).

“Jordan is a well-respected business manager, and having him join our team is a big win for us and our clients,” Barnabee said. “His extensive entertainment industry experience and strong industry connections make him a fantastic addition.”