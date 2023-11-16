More Than 50% Of Grammy 2024 Nominations Went To Independents

(Hypebot) — More than half of all 2024 Grammy nominations went to independent artists and labels according to A2IM (American Association of Independent Music).

“A2IM offers its heartfelt congratulations to the independent labels, artists, producers, and songwriters nominated for the 2024 GRAMMYs,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM. “Representing more than half of all nominees, these companies and creators are the pulse of musical innovation, touching audiences globally with their diverse works. We honor them for making the music that shapes our world.”

The 66th edition of the Grammys will be held on Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles.

These A2IM members were among the labels nominated for a Grammy this year.

4AD

Alligator Records

ATO

Brainfeeder

Candid Records

Compass

Concord

Cosmica Artists

Craft

Curb | Word

Daywind

Domino

drink sum wtr

Easy Eye Sound

EMPIRE

Fantasy

Many Hats Distribution

Light in the Attic

Loma Vista

Mack Avenue

Malaco

Many Hats

Matador

Merge

MNRK

New West

Partisan

PENTATONE

Polyvinyl

Reach Records

Rounder

Single Lock Records

Thirty Tigers

Warp Records

Young

Bruce Houghton