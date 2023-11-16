More Than 50% Of Grammy 2024 Nominations Went To Independents

(Hypebot) — More than half of all 2024 Grammy nominations went to independent artists and labels according to A2IM (American Association of Independent Music).
“A2IM offers its heartfelt congratulations to the independent labels, artists, producers, and songwriters nominated for the 2024 GRAMMYs,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO of A2IM. “Representing more than half of all nominees, these companies and creators are the pulse of musical innovation, touching audiences globally with their diverse works. We honor them for making the music that shapes our world.”
The 66th edition of the Grammys will be held on Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles.
These A2IM members were among the labels nominated for a Grammy this year.
- 4AD
- Alligator Records
- ATO
- Brainfeeder
- Candid Records
- Compass
- Concord
- Cosmica Artists
- Craft
- Curb | Word
- Daywind
- Domino
- drink sum wtr
- Easy Eye Sound
- EMPIRE
- Fantasy
- Many Hats Distribution
- Light in the Attic
- Loma Vista
- Mack Avenue
- Malaco
- Many Hats
- Matador
- Merge
- MNRK
- New West
- Partisan
- PENTATONE
- Polyvinyl
- Reach Records
- Rounder
- Single Lock Records
- Thirty Tigers
- Warp Records
- Young
Bruce Houghton