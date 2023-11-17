Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Obtains A Second Restraining Order Against Stalkers

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx says that he’s obtained a second restraining order against alleged stalkers who have been harassing him and his family.

Nikki detailed the experience in a social media post in which he claims that a “deranged woman from Tennessee” who he has never met before, “targeted his wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm.”

“This was not some Internet troll but someone who as convinced that she was somehow connected to me,” he said.

“Her harassment went on for a long time and got progressively more scary, forcing me to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders. She violated the restraining orders multiple times. As a result, the court found the conduct serious enough to hold her in contempt of court and order tat she be arrested,” he added.

He went on to say that a second alleged stalker has begun engaging in similar behavior and said that the FBI has launched an investigation.

“It’s one thing to threaten my safety, but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming. They do not deserve this. Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives, and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require,” he said.