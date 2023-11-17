NOFX Announce Farewell Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Legendary Los Angeles-based punk band NOFX announced the addition of 15 new shows for their upcoming farewell tour, including the tour’s final hometown dates at San Pedro’s Berth 46 on October 4, 5 and 6, 2024.

The NOFX Final Tour will see the band performing forty songs a night, including full albums at all shows in the tour, which now includes performances in Portland, Oregon, Salt Lake City Utah, Boston, and Edmonton, among others.

The band, which includes Fat Mike (vocalist/bassist), guitarists Eric Melvin and El Hefe, drummer “Smelly” Eric Sandin, formed in 1983 and became one of the most influential punk bands of their era, selling millions of records to fans, including two gold albums.

“We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it…we’re a bit tired. One thing I know in my heart…this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited,” stated frontman Fat Mike.

For the tour, NOFX is teaming up with Cameron Collins from Brew Ha Ha Productions and the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival to curate and produce the North American NOFX Final Tour events. Most dates on the tour will feature craft beer and craft beverage tasting for festival patrons 21+ from Noon – 3:00 PM.

“Working with NOFX as their U.S. promoter for these many years has been the highlight of my professional career,” Collins said. “The friendships between the BHHP and NOFX crew that have developed over the years will continue long after these shows have gone and the last chords are played. This final year of NOFX will be one of joy, celebration and tears…I can’t wait to make some final memories with NOFX and send them off into whatever is next for each of these talented and exceptional dudes!”

The newly announced tour dates for NOFX Final Tour are as follows:

Saturday April 6, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX – Panther Island

Sunday, April 13, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Pioneer Park *

Saturday, June 29, 2024 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park

Sunday, June 30, 2024 – Portland, OR – Waterfront Park

Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards

Sunday, July 21, 2024 – Denver, CO – The Stockyards

Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Fan Park at Ice District

Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Fan Park at Ice District

Friday, August 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Parc Olympique

Saturday, August 24, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Parc Olympique

Saturday, August 31, 2024 – Brockton (Boston), MA – Campanelli Stadium

Sunday, September 1, 2024 – Brockton (Boston), MA – Campanelli Stadium

Friday, October 4, 2024 – San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA – Berth 46

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA – Berth 46

Sunday, October 6, 2024 – San Pedro (Los Angeles), CA – Berth 46