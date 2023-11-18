BJ Hill Promoted to Senior Vice President, A&R At Warner Chappell Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Longtime Warner Chappell Music (WCM) executive BJ Hill has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R.

Ben Vaughn, President and CEO, WCM Nashville, says, “I’ve been lucky enough to work with BJ for over a decade, and he’s always been an unwavering supporter, resource, and friend to our songwriters and the whole Warner Chappell team. He has some of the best ears in the business, he’s a master of puns, and he can mix a drink with the best of them. It’s a true honor to announce his well-deserved promotion today.”

Hill landed at WCM in 2002 as an Associate Catalog Manager. He switched to the A&R department in 2005 where he’s been for the last 18 years. Throughout his career, he has worked with some of Country music’s most well-known songwriters such as Dan + Shay, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood (Lady A), Dan Smyers and others.