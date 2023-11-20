Lyte Launches A New End-To-End Ticketing Service

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Lyte, the demand-based ticketing platform announced the launch of a new end-to-end ticketing for event creators.

Lyte Returnable Ticket, billed as the industry’s first business-class and end-to-end ticketing platform, offers market pricing for tickets as well as a technology platform that makes it easy for fans to purchase and manage tickets, including returns and resales.

Additionally, with Lyte’s new platform, fans will gain early access, dedicated support lines, and exclusive tickets unavailable to other ticket holders.

The new platform is powered by Lyte’s SmartPricing and SmartFulfillment technology, which helps content creators with price discovery and getting tickets into the hands of fans instead of scalpers. Lyte’s Fulfillment logic allows event creators to prioritize group orders, repeat buyers, local fans, and more, giving true priority treatment to event creators’ best customers beyond finite early access windows.

Lyte’s platform also includes a Subscribe and Request buying interface, allowing fans to request tickets before they go on sale, and giving event producers a better understanding of the market in a region.

“Event creators equipped with data intelligence and pricing solutions don’t just increase their revenue potential—they also pave the way for more fans to have richer, more transparent ticketing experiences,” says Ant Taylor, Lyte CEO and founder. “With the Lyte Returnable Ticket, we’re putting fans first by providing a world-class experience, and generating more demand for creators.”