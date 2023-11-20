New artist signings published November 17th, 2023

Here is an overview of the 145 artist signings updated just last Friday!

Exclusive Agency Signings (101 Total)

Notable signees include Nailah Hunter, Petite Noir, I Monster, Julia Holter, Doro, Gunpoint, Die Twice, Hinds, Inner Wave, Kes, Moonchild Sanelly, and many more.

Agencies involved include ATC Live, Bigg Time Entertainment Inc., Corson Agency, Earth Agency, FMLY Agency, Goodlive Artists, Ground Control Touring, High Road Touring, Hometown Talent Agency, Independent Artist Group, One Fiinix Live, outer/most, Paladin Artists, Paquin Artists Agency, Royal Artist Group, TKO, Toucan Talent Agency, United Talent Agency, and Wasserman Music.

Management Signings (8 Total)

Notable management signings include Lecade, Helen Gillet, Brandy Zdan, Cam Girl, Dot, Goopsteppa, and Thought Process.

Management agencies include 10th Street Entertainment, Blind Ambition Management, Brooklyn Basement Management, and Kompass Music Group.

Music Publishing Signings (6 Total)

Notable music publishing signings include Levi Foster, Matt Bronleewe, Chris Rohman, Jason Saenz, and Brinley Addington (contract extension).

Publishing agencies involved are Banner Music, Concord Music Publishing, Curb | Word Music Publishing, Demolition Music Publishing, Gravity Gone Music, and Spirit Music Nashville.

Record Label Signings: 32 Total Signings

Notable record label signings include Sam Akpro, Laufey (contract extension), Mei Semones, Lecade, Shaina Hayes, Graham Lake, Heriot, Ivy Lab, Kneecap, Margaritas Podridas, Young Art Records, SILOS, Abby Sage, Fallen Roses, Angélica Garcia, Reyna Tropical, Better Lovers, Colorblind, Home Counties, Garzi, PAN, Clarissa Connelly, Finnoguns Wake, Teethe, and more.

Record labels involved include ANTI- Records, AWAL, Bayonet Records, Big Loud Texas, Big Machine Records, Bonsound, Casablanca Records, Century Media, Convulse Record, Cooking Vinyl Records, Future Classic, Heavenly Recordings, Hopeless Records, IDOL, Judge & Jury Records, Nettwerk Music Group, Partisan Records, Psychic Hotline, SharpTone Records, Solid State Records, Submarine Cat Records, Sumerian Records, Transgressive Records, Underscore Works Recordings, Warp Records, What’s Your Rupture, and Winspear.

Visitors and members can actively contribute to the industry’s growth by suggesting new signings to be added to our ever-expanding database.

