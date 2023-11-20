Snoop’s Bait & Switch

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon and Death Row Recorcs label head Snoop Dogg shocked fans last week after he announced that “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

While he didn’t actually come out and state exactly what smoke he was giving up, many assumed he meant cannabis, a recreational drug that has long counted Snoop among its enthusiastic users.

Now, it turns out we were all bamboozled. On Monday, Snoop announced he’s partnered with Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand, which has recruited the veteran rapper as its celebrity ‘smokesman’ who will be featured in a new collab to be released, appropriately enough, at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop said in a press release.